Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday praised state government officers for playing a key role in maintaining a corruption-free administration, which he described as an example of good governance.

Saha was addressing a programme on the observance of Good Governance Day at Pragna Bhavan.

"The main aim of Good Governance is a corruption-free administration. We must work towards that, and in doing so, people will continue to keep faith in us. People are keeping faith in us, and for that, the officers are playing a key role. Everyone must work for the welfare of the people of the state. We have also launched 'Amar Sarkar' to address local development issues," he said.

Saha pointed out that around 60 per cent of Tripura's population comprises the young generation, and their potential must be utilized to strengthen the state.

He further mentioned that many people at the national level are not fully aware of Tripura's development, and his recent visit to Haryana was aimed at addressing this.

"We have seen the condition before 2018 and the progress afterwards. I highlighted these aspects in Haryana. We know how Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya worked for the people. He always emphasized providing government schemes to the last person in society. Keeping this in mind, our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee worked tirelessly, and now PM Narendra Modi is continuing this effort," CM said.

"These government schemes are centred on rural people, and our state government is also working in the same direction. We must go to Delhi to update them on the implementation of these schemes. This is what Good Governance means," Saha said further.

CM Saha also mentioned that the state government has achieved 100 per cent saturation in many schemes.

Apart from that CM said, "We have also launched Proti Ghore Sushasan, which aims to fulfil people's aspirations and needs. Starting from the G-20 summit, where many international visitors came to Tripura, we have been focusing on economic development. Investors are now coming. We have sectors like tourism, bamboo, tea, etc," he added.

"Our GSDP and per capita income have significantly increased. To boost it further, we must attract more investors and showcase our products to them. While we make decisions for Good Governance, the implementation will be carried out by officers from various departments," he added. (ANI)

