Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): In a significant move towards enhancing media capabilities and fostering a media-friendly environment in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the four-day Media Skill Development Workshop on Friday.

The event is a result of a collaborative effort between the Department of Information and Culture and the Agartala Press Club which aims to provide journalists with advanced skills and techniques to navigate the evolving media landscape.

Manik Saha addressed the state's media professionals during the inauguration speech and emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening the relationship with the press.

CM Manik Saha also highlighted the importance of continuous training and skill development for journalists, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the free flow of information and promoting transparency in governance.

In addition to the workshop's inauguration, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a new lift facility at the Agartala Press Club. The new facility, funded by the state government, will enhance accessibility and convenience for the press community, underscoring the government's support for the media infrastructure in the state.

The Media Skill Development Workshop-2024 is expected to attract media professionals from across Tripura, offering them expert training on a range of topics including digital journalism, investigative reporting, and ethical media practices. The initiative reflects the state's ongoing efforts to nurture a vibrant and well-equipped media ecosystem, ensuring that the press remains a vital partner in governance and civic engagement.

This workshop and infrastructure development initiative underscores Tripura's focus on fostering a strong, independent, and well-equipped media sector, ensuring the dissemination of accurate and timely information to the public. (ANI)

