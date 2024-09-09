Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 9 (ANI): Tripura University on Sunday hosted its 13th convocation at the MBB Auditorium, marking a significant moment in its ongoing efforts to align with Swadeshi educational practices. The ceremony, known as "Dikshant Samaroh," underscored the university's commitment to traditional values and the Swadeshi system of education.

The event saw the conferral of 63 Ph.D. degrees and 130 gold medals to outstanding graduates from the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023. The awards honoured those who achieved top ranks in their respective disciplines, reflecting the university's dedication to academic excellence.

Also Read | We Will Not Allow Waqf Amendment Bill To Be Passed: Sharad Pawar Assures All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The ceremony was graced by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, as the chief guest. The convocation was presided over by Chancellor of Tripura University, Javed Ahmed, whose distinguished career includes roles as a former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former Commissioner of Police in Mumbai.

In his address, Governor Nallu praised the university's impressive campus and its significant role in the nation's educational landscape, stating, "I am visiting both the state and the university for the first time. I saw the campus today and yesterday, and the setup here is very impressive. This university is one of the leading educational institutions in the country."

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Women Stage Protest Rally in Imphal Against BJP-Led Centre As Violence Continues To Grip State.

Chancellor of Tripura University, Javed Ahmed, while addressing the event, said, "I am visiting both the state and the university for the first time. I saw the campus today, and the setup here is very impressive. This university is one of the leading educational institutions in the country."

Tripura University's Swadeshi model emphasises that education extends beyond academics, integrating moral values and lifelong learning. Graduates are encouraged to embody these principles and act as societal ambassadors, disseminating the values learnt during their time at the institution.

The convocation not only celebrated academic achievements but also reaffirmed Tripura University's commitment to fostering a holistic educational environment rooted in tradition and cultural heritage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)