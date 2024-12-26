Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old tutor from Nagpur has been booked for allegedly asking students to hurt a classmate with a pen, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened during a tuition session on Tuesday, he said.

During the tuition class, a 5-year-old boy apparently pricked his 10-year-old brother with a pen. The tutor, Shrinita Sakhare, then allegedly asked other students to do the same to the elder brother.

After learning about the tutor's alleged conduct, the boys' father filed a police complaint.

The Yashodhara Nagar police have registered a case against Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

