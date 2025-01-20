Gariaband, Jan 20 (PTI) Security forces gunned down two Naxalites in an encounter on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said.

The exchange of fire occurred in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border during an anti-Naxal operation by security personnel, a police official said.

Also Read | Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Subscription Status and Other Details.

The bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the site, he said.

With the latest incident, 28 Naxalites have been killed so far in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in January.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET Results 2025 Released: CS Executive Entrance Test Result Declared on icsi.edu, Know How to Check Result Here.

In a major operation, 12 Naxalites were killed by security personnel in Bijapur district on January 16.

A total of 219 Naxals were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in 2024, officials had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)