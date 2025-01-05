Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 5 (ANI): A two-year-old elephant calf was rescued from a 20-foot-deep irrigation pit in the Pokamunda jungle of Mayurbhanj district's Karanjia forest division after an 18-hour operation by forest officials and the local fire brigade on Sunday.

The calf had accidentally fallen into the pit, which had recently been dug for irrigation purposes.

A dedicated team of forest department officials, in collaboration with the local fire brigade, worked tirelessly for over 18 hours to rescue the stranded calf. The operation involved meticulous planning and execution to minimize stress for both the calf and its mother.

To ensure the calf's safety during the rescue, the team carefully drove the mother elephant away from the area to prevent her from interfering with the operation and to avoid any harm to the calf.

Veterinarians from Baripada and Kendujhar provided immediate medical attention to the injured calf.

After assessing the calf's condition, they administered crucial injections and treated injuries to the calf's legs and trunk.

For further recovery and rehabilitation, the calf was transferred to the Chandaka Sanctuary, where it will receive specialized care in a safe environment.

The rescue mission was a testament to the collaborative efforts of the forest department, fire brigade, and local communities. The site of the rescue operation drew large crowds of onlookers, eager to catch a glimpse of the rescued elephant calf. (ANI)

