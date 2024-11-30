Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): As air seems to getting clear over the chief ministerial position in the state Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray congratulated the next-to-be CM but claimed that the nation is witnessing "anarchy".

"The date (of the oath-taking ceremony) comes from the Governor's Office. We congratulate the person who is going to take the oath. There seems to be anarchy in seen in the country. Someone has to claim to form Govt, show majority and then all this is decided, has anything happened so far..," said MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar said that it had been decided in the meeting that the CM will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the remaining two parties will have Deputy Chief Ministers.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said, "During the meeting (Delhi meeting of Mahayuti leader) it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with CM from BJP and the remaining two parties will have DCMs."

"This is not the first time there has been a delay... If you remember, in 1999, one month was taken for government formation," he further added.

Earlier, on Thursday night, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.

This comes after reports on Friday suggested that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was "upset" and had travelled to his native village amid the delay in forming the government. However, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant dismissed these claims, clarifying that Shinde would return soon and that the next cabinet would be finalised shortly. (ANI)

