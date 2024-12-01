Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) marked its Raising Day in a unique way by organising a special Millet Mela at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Udhampur. The event saw a large turnout of BSF Officers, personnel, and their families.

The Mela was inaugurated by IG BSF Rajesh Kumar Gurung, who emphasised the significance of the BSF Raising Day and stressed the importance of incorporating millets into the daily diet.

"Millets are a powerhouse of nutrients and can contribute significantly to a healthier lifestyle," said IG Gurung. He encouraged everyone to include millet in their meals for overall well-being.

The Millet Mela showcased a variety of millet-based dishes, highlighting the versatility of these ancient grains. The event aimed to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of millets and encourage people to adopt healthier eating habits.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Border Security Force Raising Day on Sunday and said that their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The BSF, the largest border guarding force in the world with a strength of nearly 2.65 lakh personnel, celebrates its Raising Day every year on December 1.

Mandated to guard the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the BSF is the only force of the nation with a distinctly defined wartime as well as peace-time role.

The force has consistently proved its mettle in accomplishing its duties during both war and peace, ensuring peace and security along India's borders.

The BSF troops, deployed in the most challenging terrain and remote locations, have been serving as the guardians of India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. (ANI)

