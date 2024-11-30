New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi visited Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya today to review the implementation of various women and child development initiatives and assess the region's progress under key Centrally sponsored government schemes, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a release on Saturday.

As part of her visit, the Minister started her tour by visiting some of the villages in the district as she engaged with families at the Transit Home and interacted with pregnant mothers at the Primary Health Centre in Byrnihat.

Annapurna Devi also visited the Anganwadi Centre in Saiden Village, where she interacted with caretakers of the centre and children enrolled in preschool services and Supplemental Nutrition Programme (SNP) activities.

The Minister later in the day reviewed the implementation of the schemes and met the representatives of all the departments and district administration at the DC Conference Hall to review the implementation of Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Discussions covered challenges, achievements, and progress on annual performance targets, along with funds allocation and utilisation from NITI Aayog and the North Eastern Council (NEC), among other schemes and initiatives.

The Minister also commended the state government's efforts, including the Early Childhood Development Mission and the Chief Minister's Safe Motherhood Scheme (CM-SMS), ensuring to further take the mission's conversation forward.

"This initiative of the government is one of the best practises and we will see how this can be replicated in other aspirational districts of the country to further improve the health of the mother and child," said the minister.

Devi expressed satisfaction with the district's achievements stating, "Ri Bhoi's Aspirational District indicators are very promising. Today, the district ranks among the top in several indicators for women and children."

She also assured her support to address the gaps in some indicators and tackle the challenges addressed in the meeting. The Minister further exhorted the state officials' efforts and assured the Centre's support, stating to take forward proposals and to ensure a follow-up.

Highlighting the Central Government's focus on the North East under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Minister stated, "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed a strong focus on the North East region, and a collective effort has been made across all departments including women and child development."

Hinting on the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), the Minister exclaimed that due to the concerted efforts made under ADP previously neglected districts, including those in remote locations, have shown major successes in propelling development in key indicators, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)