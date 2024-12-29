Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, assured the Havyaka community to preserve their unique language.

HD Kumaraswamy said, "I stand with you in this effort to sustain the Havyaka language."

Speaking at the concluding session of the third edition of the Havyaka Convention held on Sunday, he emphasised the need for establishing a dedicated academy, university, and research centre for the development of the Havyaka language. "I fully support all efforts toward this cause," he assured.

Addressing the concerns of areca nut farmers, Kumaraswamy said, "The Havyaka community, which is deeply involved in areca nut farming, need not worry. I am an areca nut farmer myself and have firsthand experience of the challenges faced by farmers. The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken significant measures to address these issues. The Centre has already allocated Rs 10 crore for areca nut research and has launched several initiatives to counter problems faced by Areca nut farmers. These efforts will continue."

"We are committed to resolving the problems of areca nut farmers. Along with other ministers from the state working in the Union government, I will take sincere steps to address these issues," Kumaraswamy assured.

The Union Minister expressed his admiration for the Havyaka community.

He stated, "Though your community is small in number, your contributions, intelligence, and achievements are immense. You have left a significant mark in every field. Do not dwell on being a small population. The contributions of the Havyaka community are on par with those of larger communities. Be it literature, music, art, or media, your community has left an indelible impression."

Kumaraswamy also highlighted the need to address rural concerns. Referring to the editor of Vishwavani, Vishweshwar Bhat, who pointed out that villages are becoming akin to old-age homes, Kumaraswamy said, "We are losing the essence of our villages. This is a matter of serious concern. Many villages lack basic infrastructure, and we must work towards improving this situation."

He further stressed, "Our ancestors lived with great discipline, but today such discipline is lacking, not just in villages but also in urban areas. Without discipline, progress is impossible."

Kumaraswamy fondly recalled the warmth and hospitality of the Havyaka community.

"Many years ago, I visited the house of Ganesh Hegde, the brother of the late Ramakrishna Hegde. His wife treated me like her own son, showing immense affection. I still vividly remember that moment," he said.

The event was graced by the presence of several religious leaders, including Sri Raghaveshwara Bharati Swamiji of Ramachandrapura Math, Sri Vachananda Swamiji of Harihara Panchamasali Math, and Sri Abhinava Shankara Bharati Swamiji of Sringeri Math. Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamiji of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham joined online to deliver his blessings.

Prominent attendees included former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, conference honorary president and MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Horanadu MLA Bheemaeshwara Joshi, former minister C T Ravi, Vishwavani editor Vishweshwar Bhat, Kannada Prabha group editor Ravi Hegde, Malnad Development Board chairman Manjunath Gowda, and Havyaka Mahasabha president Giridhar Kaje. (ANI)

