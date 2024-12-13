Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday condemned the arrest of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and alleged that the arrest intends to target an individual.

He also criticised saying that the arrest of Allu Arjun is irresponsible and unwarranted.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Allu Arjun Arrest, Says ‘Party Disrespects Creative Industry’.

"The intent behind this arrest seems motivated as the organizers of the show claim to have informed the concerned authorities in advance. Moreover, the onus and responsibility of law & order lies with the police authorities and the arrest clearly intends to target an individual," Kishan Reddy, also president of BJP in Telangana, said on social media platform X.

The arrest also reminds the "targeting and witch-hunting of cine artists" in the state, he charged and termed it "high-handedness" of the administration. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Biggest Threat to Rahul Gandhi’s Political Career: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Congress MP’s Maiden Speech in Lok Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)