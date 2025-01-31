Ghazipur (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Eight people died and 11 others were injured when a truck collided with a van in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Revasa village of Nandganj area when the victims, residents of Haldichok village in Gorakhpur, were returning from the Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, District Magistrate Aryaka Akhoury said.

A truck hit the van from the side, causing its passengers to be thrown onto the road, following which the truck ran over them, Akhoury said.

She said that Amar Singh (45), Surendra Gupta (54), Pushpa Yadav (40), Nitya Singh (5), Israwati Devi (45) and Lilavati (40) died in the incident.

The district magistrate said that the 13 people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital, where Sudha Chaurasia (55) and Shyam Sundar (45) died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and injured are undergoing treatment, she added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in a road accident in Ghazipur district."

"He has directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery," the post said.

