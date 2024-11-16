Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati expressed her anguish over the death of 10 newborn babies caused by the fire at Jhansi Medical College. She demanded strict legal punishment for the accused responsible for the incident.

In a post on X Mayawati said, "The extremely sad incident of the death of 10 newborn babies due to fire in Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, UP, has naturally caused uproar and anger. Strict legal punishment is necessary for the culprits responsible for such fatal negligence. It is impossible to compensate for such incidents, the government must help the affected families in every possible way."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that a multi-level investigation will be conducted into the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Pathak assured strict action against whoever was responsible for the incident as he extended the state government's support to the families of the deceased infants.

"The death of the newborns is very unfortunate. Along with the family members, we are trying to identify the bodies of newborns. The first probe will be done at the administrative level which will be done by the health department, the second probe will be conducted by the Police administration...fire department team will also be a part of it, third, instructions have been given for the magisterial probe as well. The cause of the fire will be probed," Pathak said.

"If any lapses are found, those who would be responsible, strict action will be taken against them and no one will be spared. The govt is with the family members of the children," he said.

At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening. (ANI)

