Basti (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A 57-year-old police sub-inspector died, and a head constable was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Pakolia area.

Police said that the sub-inspector, Hari Narayan Mishra (57), who was posted at the Pakolia police station, was travelling to the station from Gorakhpur in a car driven by head constable Ram Kumar Dubey.

On the way, their car collided with a dumper on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Harraiya area. Mishra died on the spot in the accident.

The head constable was injured and was admitted to the hospital.

Officials said that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.PTI COR NAV

