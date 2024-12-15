Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing a public gathering in Baruna of the Nalagarh Assembly Constituency in Solan district, stated that the upcoming budget would focus on the rural economy, education, and the health sector, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

On the occasion, he announced the opening of a Superintending Engineer's office for the Electricity Board in Nalagarh, a fire station in Ramshahar, and new Patwar Circles in Quarni and Sai Chadhog. He also declared financial assistance of Rs2 crore for the Baruna Indoor Stadium and the construction of a bridge over Chikani Khad to enhance connectivity.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's India Trip: In First Foreign Visit After Assuming Office, Sri Lankan President Lands in Delhi, Will Hold Bilateral With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

He further announced that the Government Senior Secondary School in Jongo would be named after Rifleman Rajesh Rishi. Additionally, the state government would fund the construction of an Integrated Sports Complex in Nalagarh and establish a Primary Health Centre in Panjera.

The Chief Minister stated that he would soon visit Nalagarh to lay the foundation stone for a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen Project, which is expected to play a crucial role in promoting sustainable energy in the state. He highlighted the government's efforts to protect the environment and secure a better future for upcoming generations.

Also Read | EVM Tampering Row: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Tells Congress To Accept Poll Results, Stop Whinging About Electronic Voting Machines.

He also emphasised the government's commitment to uplifting the poor and underprivileged while encouraging affluent families to voluntarily relinquish subsidies. Stressing the importance of public support, he said, "Vyavastha Parivartan" (systemic transformation) would ensure the state's development and prosperity.

Criticising the previous BJP government, CM Sukhu remarked, "I do not believe in making superficial announcements. What purpose do such statements serve if educational institutions lack teachers and health facilities are understaffed, with no doctors or supporting personnel? The previous government squandered the state's treasury in a desperate bid to win elections. They stripped the poor of their rights while granting subsidies to affluent families."

The Chief Minister noted that under BJP's policies, Himachal Pradesh had fallen to 21st place in quality education rankings, and the state's health institutions had been reduced to referral centres. To address these deficiencies, the current government was introducing significant reforms in both sectors.

As part of these efforts, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools were being established in phases. Furthermore, the government has generated additional revenue of Rs2,200 crore over the past two years, which has been directed towards the welfare of the people. CM Sukhu asserted that there was no financial crunch in the state, and due to the effective management and systematic reforms implemented by his government, the state's derailed economy was back on track. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)