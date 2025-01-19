Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as six ganja smugglers have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Sunday, police said adding that a total of 100 kilogrammes of ganja and a car were recovered from their possession.

The accused were involved in bringing ganja from Jharkhand and selling it in Aligarh, said police.

Superintendent of Police Rural Amrit Jain said, "Akarabad Police Station, Rural Squad Team, and Anti Narcotics Task Force have jointly taken action and caught the interstate gang. This gang used to bring a large amount of ganja from Jharkhand and sell it in Aligarh and play with the lives of the youth."

Further investigation into the matter is awaited. More details are awaited. (ANI)

