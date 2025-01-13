Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan festival on Monday.

In his greetings message on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this festival of worship of Sun God, charity and religious devotion brings enthusiasm and excitement in the lives of people. "This festival is a symbol of the rich heritage and cultural unity of our country," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Makar Sankranti and the charity done on this occasion have special significance in Indian culture. This holy festival is also associated with the commencement of auspicious works.

The Chief Minister wished that this festival of worship of Lord Sun should infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all the people.

Earlier CM Dhami on Monday extended his greetings to devotees, pilgrims and seers as the grand Hindu pilgrimage of Maha Kumbh got underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Highlighting the religious significance of the pilgrimage, he urged the people to take the holy dip at 'Sangam', which is the single most important ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Dhami said, "The Mahakumbh has begun. I congratulate all devotees, pilgrims, and the saints. Everyone should take part in the holy 'snaan' during the Mahakumbh and get rid of all sins."

He also extended his wishes to those already celebrating or gearing up to celebrate the various harvest festivals in different parts of the country.

"As the sun enters the Northern Hemisphere, I congratulate all those celebrating, Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayani, Pongal, Bihu," the CM added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted people who are at Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' on the first day of Maha Kumbh and said around 15 million devotees took the holy dip.

"On the first bathing festival today, 1.50 crore Sanatan believers took bath in the pious Triveni and accrued 'punya' benefit," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted on X. He thanked people who contributed to the success of the first day of 'snan' at Maha Kumbh.(ANI)

