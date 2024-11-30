Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the work of the Public Works Department, Energy Department, and Drinking Water Department during a meeting with officials in Haldwani on Saturday.

He sought updates from officials on projects related to road improvement, drinking water systems, and electricity infrastructure following the widening of Haldwani city roads.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the slow progress of work by the Drinking Water and Electricity Departments, the Chief Minister reprimanded officials, emphasising that construction projects must be completed on time without causing inconvenience to the public.

District Magistrate Vandana provided an update on the schemes being implemented in Haldwani city. Under the ADB project, the construction of sewerage and drinking water lines is underway, with several components already completed. A proposal has been submitted to the government to address pending work, including the improvement and asphalting of 31 roads damaged during these projects. The Development Authority has allocated Rs 12.5 crore for these works, and the remaining proposals have been forwarded to the government.

In addition, asphalting and road improvement work, following projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Lalkuan area, has commenced.

The District Magistrate also informed the Chief Minister that a proposal has been submitted for Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) approval for constructing Namo Bhawan in Haldwani.

The road widening up to Nariman Square in the city has been completed, while further road widening and hill treatment work in Ranibagh and Gulab Valley is pending, with proposals submitted to the government. Similarly, a proposal has been sent for measures to mitigate and repair damage caused by the Devkhadi drain during disasters.

Following these updates, the Chief Minister directed the Secretary of Finance, Uttarakhand Government, to expedite fund allocation, issuing instructions over the phone.

Addressing complaints from public representatives regarding high electricity bills issued in various areas, the Chief Minister instructed the Electricity Department to establish camps to resolve these issues promptly.

Concerns were also raised about the need for solar street lights in rural areas to prevent wildlife attacks, particularly by leopards. In response, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to take immediate action to install solar street lights in the affected villages. (ANI)

