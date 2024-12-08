Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in various events organised by the villagers and local residents in Rudraprayag's Sari village. He said that the state government was working towards increasing homestays.

The Chief Minister said that along with strengthening the rural economy, homestays also make the tourists coming to Uttarakhand from the country and abroad aware of the rich culture of the state. He said that a large number of homestays are being operated in the state, employing thousands of local people.

CM Dhami said that Sari village was an ideal village where there are more than 40 homestays. The state government was increasing homestays, he added.

"Homestays are becoming a source of economic growth for the state. Development work will be carried forward at a fast pace in Deoria Tal, Baba Tungnath and other deities," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also held a meeting with the village residents. During the meeting, the villagers gave feedback to CM Dhami regarding various public welfare schemes which focus on the area's development. The Chief Minister also visited stalls set up by various departments in Sari village.

Along with dining, CM Dhami also participated in the cultural festivities and performed the Jhumela dance with the women.

The Chief Minister announced to give Rs 1 lakh for Mahila Mangal Dal on this occasion. The Chief Minister said that the Culture Department will definitely recognize the fair to be held in Deoria Tal as a state fair.

While addressing the event organised in Sari, CM Dhami expressed his happiness, saying that such events will be organised across the state. He also expressed gratitude towards the people for electing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Asha Nautiyal in the recently held bypolls.

"It is the turn of the government to fulfil the promises they made before the elections. All the proposals, announcements and public welfare works in this area will be implemented. The suggestions of the public will be worked upon on a priority basis," CM Dhami said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a deep attachment to Uttarakhand and especially to the land of Baba Kedarnath. Uttarakhand resides in the heart of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has taken forward many schemes in this area. After the disaster of 2013, Prime Minister Modi took the task of rebuilding the Lord Kedarnath temple in his hands. Today Lord Kedarnath Dham is becoming grand and divine," the Chief Minister said, adding that he himself took the responsibility of the Kedarnath area before the by-election and he is determined to develop the area in the future as well.

CM Dhami said that he was present among the public with the officials during the disaster in Kedar Valley in July this year.

"After the disaster, the second phase of the Yatra was also started soon. Now, the state government is working on running the 6-month Yatra throughout the year," he added. (ANI)

