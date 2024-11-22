Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): With the successful conclusion of the 2024 Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to immediately begin preparations for the 2025 edition of the pilgrimage.

Considering the yatra as one of the key pillars of the state's economy, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to prioritise the formation of the Yatra Authority and commence planning for the upcoming season.

Also Read | PM Modi on 2-Day Visit to Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins Ram Bhajan Chant at Promenade Garden in Georgetown During Historic Visit (Watch Videos).

CM Dhami has also stressed the need to upgrade the tourism website to ensure tourists, especially those visiting from other states, have easy access to comprehensive information.

"Along with promoting the yatra, the Yatra Authority should be formed on priority to organise it. Input from all stakeholders should be considered. Additionally, for the convenience of pilgrims and tourists from outside the state, the Tourism Department's website must be improved to provide all relevant information about the journey," stated a release from the Chief Minister's office.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Vandalises MLA's Residence; Steals Cash, Jewellery, Relief Items.

The state's four dhams--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath--remain closed for approximately six months every year, typically opening in April or May and closing around October or November.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to repair not only the main roads damaged during recent disasters but also internal routes, ensuring ease of travel for residents and visitors alike.

Further, the Chief Minister discussed preparations for the upcoming National Games, scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 14, 2025. He underlined the significance of the games for the state and ordered weekly review meetings to be chaired by the Chief Secretary.

On November 8, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi described the 38th National Games as both a golden opportunity and a challenge, urging officials to finalise preparations swiftly. Raturi emphasised the need to elevate the state's sports infrastructure to world-class standards, ensuring long-term benefits for young and aspiring athletes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)