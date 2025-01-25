Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Special Task Force has arrested a criminal who allegedly murdered a DGC in 1999, police said on Saturday.

The criminal had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on him after he murdered DGC Balkrishna Bhatt in Badrinath over a property dispute.

SSP STF Navneet Bhullar told ANI that this criminal, Suresh Sharma, was wanted since 1999 and when the Special Task Force was formed in 2005, catching him was the main assignment. He was arrested in Jharkhand.

"Suresh Sharma had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head. He was wanted since 1999. When the Special Task Force was formed in 2005, one of the two tasks assigned to it was that of Suresh Sharma." Bhullar told ANI.

The accused had changed his and Aadhar card and was living in West Bengal. He was absconding since the Supreme Court rejected his bail, police said.

"He was arrested in Jharkhand and we brought him here on a transit remand. We arrested him by his 24-year-old photograph and matching his fingerprints with the old database. He was living in Kolkata under the name of Manoj Joshi and used to sell clothes. We are questioning him to find out if he was involved in any other criminal activity in West Bengal. He had murdered the DGC over a property dispute," Bhullar said.

Deepam Seth, Director General of Police said, "Uttarakhand Police is committed to nabbing criminals and maintaining law and order in the state." (ANI)

