New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda announced on Saturday the schedule for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to the VHP press release, they will host a series of spiritual events at the Kumbh, including a Central Guidance Board Meeting on January 24, Sadhvi Conference on January 25, Saint Conference on January 25-26, and Youth Saint Conference on January 27, 2025.

All the programs will be organized at Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram, Old GT Road, Sector 18, Kumbh Mela Area, the statement added.

Further, According to the statement, Vishwa Hindu Parishad General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda said that on the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh in Prayag, lakhs of saints of Sanatan Hindu tradition from all over the world will gather. They will discuss among themselves and guide the society to ensure the victory of the Sanatan and to face the challenges facing the Sanatan.

The Maha Kumbh is held after every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The preparations for the grand event are in full swing, with the district administration taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

