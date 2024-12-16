Kohima, Dec 16 (PTI) The 53rd Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Zakhama Military Station in Nagaland's Kohima by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army on Monday.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn wreath-laying at the Orchid War Memorial, where Governor La Ganesan paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives.

Ganesan also honoured veterans of the 1971 war and paid tribute to the parents of Kargil war hero Captain N Kenguruse along with Veer Naris from Nagaland.

"The victory of December 16, 1971, did not just reshape borders, it restored dignity, justice, and humanity to millions. Our dedicated soldiers showcased unparalleled courage and resilience, ensuring peace and sovereignty," he said.

"Their relentless dedication protects our freedom and nurtures the hope of a safe and prosperous country. We, as citizens, salute them for the role they play," he added.

Ganesan said it was a reminder that India's strength as a nation was tied to our ability to stand united, irrespective of challenges.

The governor also engaged with serving soldiers and their families.

Vijay Diwas marks the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers before the Indian Army on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

