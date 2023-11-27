Visakhapatnam, November 27: A tragic incident occurred in Zoo Park on Monday morning when an employee of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, who was cleaning the enclosure of a bear, was attacked by the animal and died. "An outsourcing employee named Nagesh went to the enclosure for cleaning. The bear came out of the enclosure. The incident took place before he could close the enclosure gate," the zoo curator, Nandani Salaria, said in a press conference after the incident. Bear Attack in Andhra Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Keeper Fatally Attacked by Himalayan Black Bear During Cleaning at Visakhapatnam Zoo

"The Zoo doctor, who had gone for a health check on the bear, called for Nagesh. As the bear was already outside its enclosure, he first sent it inside to look for Nagesh. Nagesh was found lying behind the enclosure with severe blood injuries," Salaria added. The bear attacked the young man while all the visitors in the zoo were watching and the visitors were horrified. Japan: Bear Attack on Angler Suspected After Human Head Found at Lake in Hokkaido

Zoo officials who noticed the incident, immediately responded and captured the bear. Nagesh, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors confirmed that he was dead. "We informed the police and doctors. The doctors confirmed that Nagesh was already dead when the ambulance arrived," the zoo curator said. The Arilova police has reached the spot and is investigating the case. The Arilova inspector, Somsekhar, has confirmed the incident.

