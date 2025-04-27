New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad will hold 'Aakrosh Yatra' at multiple places in Delhi on Sunday to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking with ANI, VHP leader Vinod Bansal informed that the Aakrosh Yatra will begin from ISKCON Temple East of Kailash at 5 pm, and another yatra will begin from Badarpur at 5:45 pm.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Today, an 'Aakrosh Yatra' will start from ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash at 5 pm, and another from Badarpur at 5:45 pm... Every citizen of India now has to forget everything and unite to eradicate anti-India elements," Bansal said.

Bansal also said that VHP has started a 'yagya' in Arya Samaj Mandir at Sant Nagar for family members of the victims to get strength. He added that it will only come to an end when those terrorists are wiped out and "Jihadi terrorism is obliterated."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: US FBI Director Kash Patel Says 'Will Continue Offering Full Support to Indian Government'.

"We started a 'yagya' in Arya Samaj Mandir at Sant Nagar, East of Kailash on Ekadashi so those terrorists get the harshest punishment, the family members of the victims get strength, those pious souls who have left this earth get a place at the God's feet, and those who are injured heal faster. We will end this 'yagya' when those terrorists are wiped out and Jihadi terrorism is obliterated," he added.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)