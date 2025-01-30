Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 30 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday said that the Vizhinjam Port will be commissioned as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a date.

State Ports Minister V N Vasavan said the state has formally sought the Prime Minister's date for the commissioning.

"The port will be commissioned as soon as we get the Prime Minister's date," the minister told reporters here.

He said the Vizhinjam International Seaport project will be fully operational by 2028 after completing the second, third and fourth phases.

"An agreement has been signed in this regard and the works have begun, and once functional, a significant share of the country's container shipment will be routed through Vizhinjam," Vasavan said.

Vizhinjam port stands out for its natural advantages, boasting a depth of 20 meters, allowing large ships to dock with ease, he added.

Unlike other major ports that require annual dredging, Vizhinjam does not need such maintenance, he said adding that the port can accommodate three ships simultaneously for cargo handling.

"Located just 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route, Vizhinjam is set to become one of the world's major ports and the number one port in the country," the minister stated.

He added that the trial run of the project was successfully completed and the government received the completion certificate on December 3, 2024.

The Vizhinjam Port project, located on Kerala's southern coast, is designed to handle ultra-large container ships, ensuring faster connectivity to international shipping routes.

It is expected to drive economic growth in the region, creating job opportunities and boosting trade.

