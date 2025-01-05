New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday inaugurated the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp-2025 in Delhi Cantt, a release said.

According to the release, this year 2361 Cadets including 917 girl cadets from 17 NCC Directorates covering all the States and Union Territories of the Country are participating in Republic Day Camp 2025 which will culminate with the PM's Rally on 27 January.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

The cadets will participate in several activities, including cultural programmes and institutional training competitions.

A contingent of NCC cadets drawn from all the three wings of Army, Navy and Air Force, presented a "Guard of Honour" to the Vice President on his arrival.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

During his address, the Vice president exhorted the cadets to make a commitment to our national transformation that rests on five basic pillars - Social Harmony, Family enlightenment by nurturing patriotic values at the grassroots, Environmental protection, Honouring Bharat maa delving deep into our civilisation ethos and Swadeshi & self-reliance.

He said, "These Panch-Prana, flowing through our society's vein forge an unstoppable nationalistic spirit that weaves individual responsibility, traditional values, and environmental awareness into India's journey towards cultural pride, unity, and self-reliance".

The Vice President called upon the NCC cadets nationwide to be committed to nation-building. "Our dedication to the motherland has to be the foremost. It has to be steadfast, unflinching, and unshakeable as it is the foundation of our existence and your generation will architect India's glory towards 2047", remarked the Vice President.

VP Dhankhar along with other distinguished guests witnessed a spectacular cultural programme by the Cadets. He concluded by congratulating the NCC cadets for the Republic Day Camp 2025 and conveyed his best wishes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)