New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested one wanted and rewarded drug supplier namely Chitrasen Parida, a resident of Ganjam district of Odisha.

During the search for the rewarded criminals, the police said, "A secret information was received regarding a rewarded criminal named Chitrasen Parida, that the accused is presently living in the area of District Ganjam of Odisha and changes his location frequently. The same was verified by the concerned Police Station & the Court and it was found that the above-mentioned accused Chitrasen Parida is wanted in case u/s 20/25/29 NDPS Act & 174A IPC, PS Pandav Nagar, New Delhi and he was also declared Absconder by the Hon'ble Court of ASJ-02, Special Judge (NDPS), KKD Courts on dated 25/02/2022."

"Surveillance was mounted to trace the movement of the accused. Accordingly, a team was sent to Odisha and after relentless pursuit and on the basis of a secret information team arrested wanted and rewarded accused Chitrasen Parida in above mentioned case. He was apprehended after diligent field and technical work by HC Sandeep Kumar," the police further said.

"The accused was absconding since the registration of FIR and was declared Proclaimed Offender vide Court order dated 25-02-2022. During the last 3 years, he was absconding and evading his arrest deliberately. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had supplying contraband to drug peddlers of various states including Delhi from last many years. Whenever any of his clients got arrested by Police, he immediately changed his address and location, so that he could not be apprehended in the process and hid himself at different places in Odisha," the police added.

Accused has started supplying Narco-substance at different places in India. In 2022, he was also arrested by STF Bhubneswar and seized his property worth of Rs. 2 crores. He was also arrested by Gujarat Police. (ANI)

