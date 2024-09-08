Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 8 (ANI): A huge crowd gathered at the Jadavpur 8B bus terminus to protest against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was found dead in the seminar hall of the hospital.

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread protests in West Bengal and across the country.

The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said that the crowd is demanding justice for the victim.

"We have gathered here to demand justice for the doctor. We just demand justice, nothing else," she said.

Another protestor said that their demand was to make nights safer for more girls, and questioned why it is only girls at the receiving end in such cases.

"We have gathered here to make sure that nights are made safer for the girls. Why should only girls suffer from everything wrong. This protest will continue until we are served justice," she said.

Aditi Rao, another protestor, alleged that justice was not served to the victim because of the "corruption" of the TMC government. She further added that the protest would go until the night the justice is served.

"I want to tell everyone that it is because of the corruption of the Chief Minister that the victim has not been granted justice. It has been more than one month since the incident has occurred but she (Mamata Banerjee) has not done anything. We will sit here and protest till the night justice is not served," Rao said.

Meanwhile in Siliguri, people from the medical fraternity, activists and local citizens on Sunday formed a human chain in Siliguri to hold protest.

Sculptors of Kumartuli held a protest in Kolkata against the Kolkata rape and murder incident.

People also held a torch march protest in Kolkata against the rape and murder incident.

A separate protest was organised by rickshaw pullers in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Sunday wrote a letter to the Director of ED requesting an investigation and arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with health scams involving Sandip Ghosh and the RG Kar Case.

Amid mounting pressure on the Mamata government, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and offered his resignation from the post of MP.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps the government is taking now are too little and quite late. I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened," the letter read. (ANI)

