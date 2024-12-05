New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has filed an appeal with the division bench of the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge's decision that reinstated the mandate of the ad-hoc committee appointed by the International Olympic Association (IOA) to oversee and manage the federation's affairs.

On Thursday, the matter was scheduled before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, but it was adjourned to December 18 due to the unavailability of wrestler Bajrang Punia's counsel.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

The Appellant/WFI challenges the impugned judgment dated August 16 this year passed by the Single Judge, which granted the IOA the liberty to restore or reconstitute the Ad-Hoc Committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of the WFI. This decision follows the dissolution of the committee by the IOA on March 3 this year pursuant to instructions from its parent body, the IOC, and the UWW, the appeal stated.

Recently, the Delhi High Court ruled that the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee was unwarranted and has restored the mandate of the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on December 27, 2023.

Also Read | Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique's Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor's Tight Security - Reports.

The bench of Justice Sachin Dutta said, "It shall be open to IOA to reconstitute the ad-hoc committee so as to ensure that the same is a multi-member body comprising of eminent sportsperson/experts who are well-versed in dealing with the International Federations, so as to allay any concerns that the UWW might have as regards the steps taken qua the WFI".

Further, it is clarified that the ad-hoc committee shall continue to act as such, only till such time as the order dated December 24, 2023, issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) is in force. It shall be open to the MYAS to withdraw/review the said order if circumstances so warrant.

This order shall not be construed as imposing any limitations or constraints in this regard, added the bench. Further, at the present stage, this Court is not inclined to accept the prayer of the petitioner to the effect that any retired judge of this Court or the Supreme Court be appointed as the administrator. It is deemed apposite to have a multi-member ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the WFI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)