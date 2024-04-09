  • Lifestyle
    Chaitra Navratri 2024 Vrat Ka Khana (Fasting Food): 5 Vrat-Friendly Food Recipes From Sabudana Khichdi to Lauki Ki Kheer To Keep You Energised During Festivities Chaitra Navratri 2024 Vrat Ka Khana (Fasting Food): 5 Vrat-Friendly Food Recipes From Sabudana Khichdi to Lauki Ki Kheer To Keep You Energised During Festivities
  • Viral
    UFO Spotted in Arlington, Texas During Solar Eclipse? Video of 'Alien Spacecraft' Flying and Disappearing Into Clouds in US Goes Viral UFO Spotted in Arlington, Texas During Solar Eclipse? Video of 'Alien Spacecraft' Flying and Disappearing Into Clouds in US Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Sindhi New Year 2024 Greetings and Cheti Chand Messages: Festival Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Images To Send to Near and Dear Ones Sindhi New Year 2024 Greetings and Cheti Chand Messages: Festival Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Images To Send to Near and Dear Ones
  • Videos
    Solar Eclipse 2024: Millions Left In Awe As They Witness Rare Total Eclipse Across Mexico, Canada, And US Solar Eclipse 2024: Millions Left In Awe As They Witness Rare Total Eclipse Across Mexico, Canada, And US
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Youth '??taken for Ride'?? by BJP'??s '??double-engine'?? Govt in UP: Cong

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the youth have been "taken for a ride" by the BJP's "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer to their "woes" in the state.

    Agency News PTI| Apr 09, 2024 11:20 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Youth '??taken for Ride'?? by BJP'??s '??double-engine'?? Govt in UP: Cong

    New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the youth have been "taken for a ride" by the BJP's "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer to their "woes" in the state.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Modi ahead of his rally in Pilibhit and posed questions to him on key issues in the state .

    Also Read | Siddaramaiah Security Breach Video: Man With Gun Goes Close to Karnataka CM, Garlands Minister Ramalinga Reddy During Election Campaign.

    "Today, the PM is in Uttar Pradesh, a state where the youth have been taken for a ride by the BJP's 'Double-Engine' Sarkar. Perhaps the PM can use some of his time to answer for the woes of UP's youth," Ramesh said in a post on X.

    He said that last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised that he would create two crore new jobs in the state over the next three-four years.

    Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 9, 2024: On Gudi Padwa, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Other Metro Cities.

    "Remember this is the same promise that the Prime Minister had once made in 2014 before he came to office. We know what followed - years of record unemployment and slow growth. What have the Prime Minister and his acolytes done over the last decade to create these promised 2 crore jobs?" Ramesh said.

    Why are the "PM's acolytes" now making the same promises that the PM failed to deliver on, he asked.

    The Congress' Yuva Nyay guarantees include the recruitment of 30 lakh government jobs and a guaranteed one year apprenticeship to all graduates and diploma holders, he said.

    What is the BJP's vision to resolve Uttar Pradesh and India's record unemployment crisis, Ramesh asked.

    Under the Modi government's reign, more than 43 papers for government recruitment exams have been leaked, hurting at least two crore candidates, he said.

    "Most recently, 60 lakh applicants for the UP Police Exams had their futures clouded when exams were cancelled due to paper leaks. These are not just numbers - it is the hopes and dreams of India's youth that are hanging in the balance," Ramesh said.

    Under its Yuva Nyay Guarantee, the Congress has committed to bringing robust legislation that will design institutions and best practices to prevent paper leaks from occurring in the first place, he said.

    "What is Mr. Modi's vision to address the harm done to our youth? What is the 'Double Engine' Sarkar doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that our youth never face such injustice again?" Ramesh said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
  • Home
  • Agency News

    • India News | Youth '??taken for Ride'?? by BJP'??s '??double-engine'?? Govt in UP: Cong

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the youth have been "taken for a ride" by the BJP's "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer to their "woes" in the state.

    Agency News PTI| Apr 09, 2024 11:20 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Youth '??taken for Ride'?? by BJP'??s '??double-engine'?? Govt in UP: Cong

    New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the youth have been "taken for a ride" by the BJP's "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer to their "woes" in the state.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Modi ahead of his rally in Pilibhit and posed questions to him on key issues in the state .

    Also Read | Siddaramaiah Security Breach Video: Man With Gun Goes Close to Karnataka CM, Garlands Minister Ramalinga Reddy During Election Campaign.

    "Today, the PM is in Uttar Pradesh, a state where the youth have been taken for a ride by the BJP's 'Double-Engine' Sarkar. Perhaps the PM can use some of his time to answer for the woes of UP's youth," Ramesh said in a post on X.

    He said that last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised that he would create two crore new jobs in the state over the next three-four years.

    Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 9, 2024: On Gudi Padwa, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Other Metro Cities.

    "Remember this is the same promise that the Prime Minister had once made in 2014 before he came to office. We know what followed - years of record unemployment and slow growth. What have the Prime Minister and his acolytes done over the last decade to create these promised 2 crore jobs?" Ramesh said.

    Why are the "PM's acolytes" now making the same promises that the PM failed to deliver on, he asked.

    The Congress' Yuva Nyay guarantees include the recruitment of 30 lakh government jobs and a guaranteed one year apprenticeship to all graduates and diploma holders, he said.

    What is the BJP's vision to resolve Uttar Pradesh and India's record unemployment crisis, Ramesh asked.

    Under the Modi government's reign, more than 43 papers for government recruitment exams have been leaked, hurting at least two crore candidates, he said.

    "Most recently, 60 lakh applicants for the UP Police Exams had their futures clouded when exams were cancelled due to paper leaks. These are not just numbers - it is the hopes and dreams of India's youth that are hanging in the balance," Ramesh said.

    Under its Yuva Nyay Guarantee, the Congress has committed to bringing robust legislation that will design institutions and best practices to prevent paper leaks from occurring in the first place, he said.

    "What is Mr. Modi's vision to address the harm done to our youth? What is the 'Double Engine' Sarkar doing to rectify its mistakes and ensure that our youth never face such injustice again?" Ramesh said and asked the prime minister to break his "silence" on these issues.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al-Nassr
    50K+ searches
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    50K+ searches
    Gautam Gambhir
    10K+ searches
    Happy Ugadi
    10K+ searches
    Happy Ugadi 2024
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Al-Nassr
    50K+ searches
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    50K+ searches
    Gautam Gambhir
    10K+ searches
    Happy Ugadi
    10K+ searches
    Happy Ugadi 2024
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly