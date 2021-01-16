Washington, Jan 16: The inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to be a star-studded event with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and many others performing on the occasion. According to Fox News, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced this week that a number of musical artists and celebrities will be participating in a variety of events from the actual inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington. Joe Biden's Inauguration Theme: 'America United' to Be Biden's Inaugural Theme on January 20.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," Fox News quoted Delaware State University president and Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen in a statement to the outlet. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program," the statement further said. The event which is titled 'Celebrating America' will be hosted by Tom Hanks and have Lady Gaga perform 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez will be delivering another musical performance which will be followed by Justin Timberlake's 'Celebrating America' special performance. Singer Demi Lovato also announced on social media that she will be joining Biden and Harris at the event without revealing any more details of the performance.

"I'm SO honored to announce that I will be joining @joebiden & @kamalaharris for their special event, Celebrating America. I was left speechless when I was asked to perform," she had tweeted earlier. Others who will be gracing the event include musicians Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, and John Legend. Airbnb to Block, Cancel Reservations in Washington DC During Joe Biden's Inauguration.

According to Fox News, on Friday (local time), the PIC announced Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances.

All the performances will take place from various cities around the United States. 'Celebrating America' will also air live on various outlets from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

