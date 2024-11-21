Meerut (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) The mother and stepfather of an 11-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly killing him in Sardhana here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Nasreen (32) and Sameer (26), were sent to jail after police found their involvement in the murder following an interrogation on Wednesday, they added.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

The body of Nasreen's son Sahil was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a store room of their house in the Garhi Khatikan locality Monday late night, said SHO Pratap Singh of Sardhana area.

The parents were taken into custody after Sahil's grandfather, Hanif, lodged an FIR in the matter. He alleged that they had strangled the boy, the SHO said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

Hanif further alleged that Sameer had harboured a grudge against Sahil ever since his marriage to Nasreen.

During interrogation, Nasreen told the police that she had Sahil and a daughter from her first marriage to Anees, who died three years ago. She remarried six months after his death, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)