Noida, Dec 27 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide here on Friday by shooting himself in his home using his father's licensed pistol, police said.

A class 11 student, Aryan Malik carried out the act while his grandmother was present in the house. His father was out for work, they said. The boy is a resident of Chayasa village in Jarcha police station area.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Saumya Singh said.

Police is investigating the matter keeping all aspects in mind, the ACP said. The student's family has not made any complaint, he added.

