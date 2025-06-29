New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old labourer hanged himself at his home in Masoodpur village of southwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident on Saturday night when the man's brother Hetram returned home and found his brother's body hanging from a ceiling fan.

A team from Vasant Kunj north police station rushed to the spot and found Uday Bhan, a native of Pilshi village in Badaun of Uttar Pradesh, hanging . He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bhan had arrived in Delhi nearly 45 to 50 days ago with his elder brother. The two were employed as labourers at a Delhi Metro construction site in the Masoodpur area, police said.

According to police, Bhan worked the night shift, while Hetram worked during the day. On Friday, when Hetram returned from work, he noticed through the front window that his brother had hanged himself using a muffler.

"No foul play has been suspected so far in the case. The crime team was called to inspect the spot and no external injuries or signs of forced entry were observed. The body is preserved at the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary after a postmortem," a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

