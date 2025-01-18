New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident at the Ramlila Maidan in outernorth Delhi that left a man seriously injured, officials said on Saturday.

Nikhil, a resident of Mukundpur, was playing football on January 16 when he got involved in a heated argument with a minor boy, a police officer said.

The minor left the park following the altercation, only to return with three of his accomplices, all Class-11 students of a government school, he said.

As they confronted Nikhil, one of the minors fired a shot at him from a country-made pistol before all four fled from the spot. An eyewitness report led to the registration of an FIR at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near the DDA flats in Bhalswa Dairy, apprehended three juveniles, and seized one country-made pistol from their possession, the officer said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the fourth suspect.

