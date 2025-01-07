Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jan 7 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their bike collided with a tractor early on Tuesday morning near the Obalapur Gate in this district headquarter town, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Asif (12), Mumtaz (38) and Shakhir Hussain (48), all from Guddenahalli village in Madhugiri taluk.

Police rushed to the spot on getting information about the accident and shifted the bodies to a morgue.

