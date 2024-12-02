Tumakuru (Karnataka), Dec 2 (PTI) Three women died and several people were injured when a bus crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

They said the bus carrying about 30 passengers was heading towards Bengaluru when the accident occurred.

Three women died on the spot, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital, police added.

