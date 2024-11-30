Kota, Nov 30 (PTI) The police in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Saturday arrested a self-proclaimed exorcist, his aide, and four women for allegedly torturing a 50-year-old woman for two days after labelling her a "dayen" (witch), officials said.

The accused allegedly tied Nandubai Meena, the victim, to a tree, chopped her hair, and tortured her with a hot iron rod for two days to "cure" her stomach ache caused by some "evil spirit" at the place of worship of a local deity near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli police station area, they added.

The victim woman was referred to Jaipur for treatment on Saturday after her condition worsened, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Babulal (31), the self-proclaimed exorcist, his aide Tarachand (31), Mohanibai (48), Tonibai (28), Gorabai (28) and Sonabai (30), all residents Gudagokulpura, officials said.

Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Kumar Meena visited the Hindoli police station on Saturday and directed ASP Uma Sharma leading the probe to speed up the investigation.

"A resident Shahapura district, Nandubai Meena was allegedly subjected to barbaric torture in which she sustained burn injuries, posing danger to her life," SP Meena said.

The matter was reported to the police on Friday evening after which the police rescued the woman and sent her for medical examination, he added.

Based on the woman's statement, the police have registered a case against the accused persons under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Rajasthan Prevention of Witch-hunting Act, 2015, the officer said.

The SP also urged people not to fall prey to superstition and seek medical assistance for any health complications.

Sources said Babulal performed similar rituals every Sunday to "cure" people of their ailments, pretending to be under the spell of the local deity.

The victim woman was subjected to torture after she approached Babulal along with her son with complaints of stomach ache, police said.

