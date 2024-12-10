New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A total of 7.74 crore beneficiaries have been registered and 1.28 crore vaccination sessions have been held through the U-WIN platform as of December 3, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, he said U-WIN is a digital platform for digitisation of all vaccination services provided under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) to pregnant women and children from birth to 16 years of age.

Its key features include 'anytime access' and 'anywhere' vaccination services, generation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and Child ABHA, self-registration module, automated SMS alerts, QR-based e-Vaccination certificate and offline mode for data entry by vaccinators, Nadda added.

