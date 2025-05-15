New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Nearly 89 per cent of mobile subscribers polled in a recent survey have confirmed they faced call connection and drop issues, while 40 per cent indicated they faced them often, according to a report by LocalCircles.

With the jump in complaints and to gauge whether the new regulation and penalties for non-compliance had intended impact, LocalCircles conducted a survey to find out consumer experience in the last three months.

The survey received over 56,000 responses from citizens located in 342 districts of India.

"To sum up, 89 per cent of mobile subscribers surveyed confirmed facing call connection and drop issues; 40 per cent of respondents face them often," it said, adding that the particular query received 26,852 responses.

According to the survey, call connection and drop issues show no improvement in the last 12 months.

"Overall, 89 per cent of mobile subscribers surveyed confirm facing call connection and drop issues, same as 12 months ago," it said.

On call drops and connectivity issues, the survey asked respondents how often were they forced to make a data/ Wifi call (WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype) because they were unable to connect via regular mobile networks.

Of 15,152 mobile subscribers who responded to the question 32 per cent stated `less than 10 per cent of the times'; 20 per cent of respondents stated this happened `10-20 per cent of the times'; 7 per cent of respondents indicated `20-50 per cent of the times'; 15 per cent of respondents stated `over 50 per cent of the times'.

"To sum up, 22 per cent of citizens surveyed are regularly making Wifi calls (WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype) as they face call connectivity and drop issues," LocalCircles said.

