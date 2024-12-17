New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Cloud computing solution provider AceCloud on Tuesday announced a new cloud region in Noida in partnership with data solution provider firms NetApp and Quantum.

A cloud region is a specific geographic area containing multiple data centres owned by a service provider.

The cloud region will offer low-latency access to advanced cloud technologies with enterprise-level reliability, integrated security, and disaster recovery features, a company statement said.

It will offer affordable pricing plans for high-performance cloud services. The pricing for compute for GPU will start from USD 0.03/hour and object storage at USD 7/TB/month, it said.

The region will have 56 servers, AceCloud co-founder and MD Vinay Chhabra said.

"The Cloud region will offer specialised hardware for AI and HPC workloads, including cloud GPUs and high IOPS-based storage. All of this will be hosted in a tier IV data centre, ensuring enhanced data security and uptime. These services will be available for customers worldwide starting this quarter (Q4 CY 2024) across Cloud regions in the Asia Pacific region," the statement said.

AceCloud also has a cloud region in Mumbai.

These regions represent the physical locations where cloud computing resources and services are hosted, enabling organisations to deploy infrastructure closer to their users while maintaining performance and redundancy.

