New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said it has formed a new subsidiary entity for transmission, distribution and power supply.

Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven Limited (AESSEL) has been incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 17, 2024, and is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

It has been incorporated by Adani Energy for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)