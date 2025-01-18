Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will begin a survey to identify new inclusions in the list of people categorised as Below Poverty Line (BPL) in April "to ensure rightful beneficiaries receive their due, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Sukhu highlighted initiatives to streamline government subsidies and urged "financially capable individuals" to opt out of them.

The state Cabinet on January 9 approved the inclusion of families with no adult members aged between 18-59, families headed by women, and families whose head has a disability of 50 per cent or more in the BPL list.

Families that worked for at least 100 days under MNREGA in the previous financial year and families whose earning members are suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, muscular dystrophy, thalassemia or any other condition resulting in permanent disability are also included in the BPL list.

Addressing a public gathering in Jawali in Kangra district, he said the state government will "restart the BPL survey in April to ensure rightful beneficiaries receive their due".

"Over 1,000 people have already surrendered their electricity subsidy and more are coming forward," he said regarding ongoing initiatives to streamline subsidies.

During his address, the chief minister announced that Kotla police post will be a full-fledged police station. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 development projects worth Rs 184.33 crore in the Jawali Assembly constituency, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu also declared the commencement of science classes at Government Senior Secondary School in Sidhpur Ghad and Trilokpur Bari and medical classes at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Amlela and Paloda. He also assured adequate funding for a multipurpose sports ground in Jawali.

Attacking the previous BJP government, the CM alleged it distributed benefits worth Rs 5,000 crore for electoral gains, opened 900 institutions -- six months before elections -- without staff or budget, and lowered the quality of public services.

