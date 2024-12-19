New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Cambridge Mayor Baiju Thittala on Thursday visited the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (ASOSE) in Delhi's Andrews Ganj.

"Seeing the confidence of these students, I am sure the future of India is in safe hands," he said.

According to a statement, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former president of the Cambridge University Students' Union, Warish Pratap, accompanied the mayor during the tour.

The school, which specialises in visual and performing arts, welcomed the guests with a performance by its student music band. Mayor Thittala toured an exhibition of fine art on the school grounds, featuring paintings in various Indian styles, it stated.

The mayor also visited the sculpture lab and fine arts labs, where he viewed intricate clay sculptures and artwork created by students, it stated.

