New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Police has seized Rs 3.5 lakh in cash during inspection of vehicles in Begum Zaidi area of southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

A white car was stopped for checking, and during the search, seven bundles of Rs 500 notes, each containing 100 notes, were discovered inside the vehicle.

Also Read | ucc.uk.gov.in: Uttarakhand UCC Website Goes Live As State Implements Uniform Civil Code, Here's How To Register Marriage, Divorce, Live-In Relationship and Other Matters.

The driver, identified as Puneet Mehta (37), a resident of Malviya Nagar, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for carrying the cash.

The seized amount has been taken into police custody for further investigation, said the officer.

Also Read | January 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)