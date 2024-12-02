New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) State-owned CIL and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd are among companies selected for financial incentives for coal gasification projects.

The financial incentive scheme, supported by a substantial financial commitment of Rs 8,500 crore, is part of the country's broader strategy to achieve 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal gasification by 2030.

"The selected applicants for the financial incentive are... Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd, Coal India Limited (for CIL GAIL Consortium), Coal India Ltd... New Era Cleantech Solution Pvt Ltd," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The ministry launched financial incentive scheme with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore, approved by Cabinet for promotion of coal, lignite gasification projects.

"The scheme launched under three categories, has garnered strong interest from industry players, with five applications received under Categories I and III," the statement added.

