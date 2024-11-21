New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The ruling AAP asserted on Thursday that its first list of 11 names for the Delhi assembly polls reflects the commitment to grassroots leadership as the candidate selection was based on public feedback through outreach campaigns.

AAP is the first party to announce candidates for the upcoming election to the 70-member Delhi assembly. The BJP and Congress have yet to do so.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

"By fielding these candidates, the party has sent a clear message that public service and dedication to community take precedence over traditional political calculations," AAP said in a statement.

Public feedback received during multiple outreach campaigns undertaken by senior party leaders, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal, has played a "key role" in the candidate selection process, it said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

The public endorsed the hard-working nature and the presence of the 11 candidates fielded by the party, AAP said.

The political affairs committee of AAP which met earlier in the day to finalise the first list of candidates, focussed on assessing the feedback gathered through extensive public consultations and evaluating the performance and credibility of potential candidates, the party statement said.

Individuals with a proven track record of grassroots-level work and community engagement were given priority over other probables. The committee's unanimous decisions reflect AAP's commitment to transparent and merit-based candidate selection, aiming to prioritise public service over traditional political manoeuvring, it said.

The candidates whose names were declared maintained a strong presence on the ground, demonstrating their commitment to public service over personal ambition, despite facing electoral reverses in the past, AAP claimed.

"Some candidates are experienced councillors and long-standing loyalists to Kejriwal's vision and worked for strengthening AAP at the grassroots level. This selection emphasizes AAP's principle of rewarding loyalty, hard work, and the ability to address the public needs," it added.

Brahm Singh Tanwar, fielded from the Chhatarpur seat, is a seasoned leader with decades of public experience. Anil Jha, given the ticket from Kirari, is a former MLA from the area who is concerned about the local people and the issues faced by them, AAP said.

Deepak Singla from Vishwas Nagar has been actively working in the area through community-driven initiatives and youth engagement programmes. Rohtas Nagar candidate Sarita Singh, a former MLA, is a young leader known for accessibility and his focus on redressing public grievances, the party added.

AAP has introduced a few new faces, all of whom are either grassroots-level workers, former councillors or individuals with a strong record of public service, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)