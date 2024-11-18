Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Monday said it has formed a strategic joint venture with two-wheeler service chain SpeedForce for after-sales service of its Joy e-bike brand of vehicles.

With the SpeedForce's extensive network of service centres in more than 350 locations, servicing an average of 150 vehicles per outlet monthly, Joy e-bike anticipates a potential of reaching over 50,000 more customers across the country every month, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: ITBP Invites Applications for 27 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online at itbpolice.nic.in; Know Recruitment Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

SpeedForce, which has a strong background in servicing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, has recently ventured into the EV service segment, it said. Customers will benefit from having their vehicles serviced not only at Joy e-bike showrooms but also at the service chain's pan-India outlets, especially in areas where the company's own service stations are not present, it said.

Besides, as part of the collaboration, SpeedForce will also exclusively retail Joy e-bike models at its outlets, allowing customers to both purchase and service these bikes conveniently in one location.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This will also expand Joy e-bike's reach into regions where dedicated showrooms are not currently available. This expanded availability will help Wardwizard to reach new customers and strengthen its presence across the country, the company said.

"We have been committed to supporting our partners and expanding into new markets. The collaboration with SpeedForce offers us its extensive service network and showcases our products to a larger market," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility.

Additionally, SpeedForce outlets will be stocked with Joy e-bike spare parts, lubricants and technical support, ensuring that customers receive end-to-end service and maintenance. This extensive network will be particularly valuable in underserved regions like the Northeast where Wardwizard's presence has been limited, the company said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)