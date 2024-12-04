Gurugram, Dec 4 (PTI) Gurugram Cyber Police has busted a fake call run from a house at Durga Colony in Sector 39 and nabbed three accused persons, including its owner, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly duped US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support, police said, adding that two laptops and one mobile phone were seized from their possession.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sharma, Aruna Roy: All About 3 Indians Who Featured in BBC's 100 Inspiring Women List 2024.

A team led by Inspector Madan Lal raided House No 684 in Durga Colony after getting a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from there, police said.

The accused, who were found busy making calls, could not produce a valid OSP licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work, officials said.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

Police has arrested the owner of the fake call centre, Amandeep Singh alias Prince (34), a resident Delhi, and his two associates -- Palwinder Singh (25) and Ishav Ghai (25) -- also from Delhi.

The accused have admitted to duping many foreign nationals since August in the name of providing technical support, police said.

The accused sent pop-up advertisements to the computers of foreign nationals through vendors containing a toll-free number, they added.

"When foreign nationals dialled the number, the calls were directed to the fake call centre through VLCL Dialer, X Lite, and Eyebeam after which the accused posing as representatives of a well-known company gained access to the callers' computers on the pretext of solving their problems.

"They allegedly persuaded the callers to purchase gift cards worth USD 100 to USD 500 and then redeemed them," Priyanshu Dewan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Wing), said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)